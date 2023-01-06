Rashmika Mandanna's choices of films are going to be different

Kannada superstar Rashmika Mandanna is taking over Bollywood one film at a time. After making her Hindi debut with Vikas Bahl’s ‘Goodbye’, she will now be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.

In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor said that after shooting for ‘Animal’, she has realised a few things as an actor. According to her, from now, on her choices of films are going to be different and the way she is going to perform is going to be different. The actor also added that her ‘Animal’ co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have influenced her as an actor.

Elaborating further, Rashmika added that she is very excited about ‘Animal’ and is having a blast. According to her, ‘it is amazing how when you genuinely are excited about something and that shows in your work. And you’re constantly just thinking about the shoot and you’re thinking about what the different ways are of doing a scene’.

Rashmika Mandanna concluded by saying that while shooting for ‘Animal’, she learnt that there can be never one way of showing sadness. There’s four, five, six, seven ways of showing sadness. According to her, ‘you try all those and which fits your bucket the best, is what you choose’.

Apart from ‘Animal’, Rashmika will also be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ with Sidharth Malhotra.