Rashmika Mandanna underwent a painful process for ‘Mission Majnu’

For Rashmika Mandanna, playing a visually impaired character in the upcoming film ‘Mission Majnu’ is by far the most challenging role she has come across. In the spy thriller, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, the talented actor plays a visually challenged character for the first time in her career.

During a recent interview with a media outlet, Rashmika opened up about the painful process she had to undergo while preparing for the character of a blind girl and how challenging it was for her. Slipping into the character without even using her eyes was indeed a difficult task for her.

According to Rashmika, she’s a person who speaks looking into the eye, but in the entire film, she couldn’t look at Tariq (Sidharth’s character). Since she doesn’t come from a background of studying acting, she had to live those moments to feel it and this was quite challenging.

The ‘Pushpa’ star also revealed that before the shooting started, she underwent special training to have a clear idea about the body language and awareness of visually impaired people. This process included a few weeks of taxing workshops and she used to have headaches toward the end of the preparation process. During the period, the trainers would blindfold her and throw tennis balls at her so that Rashmika had a sense of understanding about where they were coming from. The process was painful and gruelling.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, ‘Mission Majnu’ is an intense spy thriller and also stars Parmeet Sethi, Kumud Mishra, Rajit Kapur, Arjan Bajwa and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. It will have a direct OTT release on January 20.