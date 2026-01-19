Rashmika Mandanna says the script of ‘Sikandar’ was changed

Rashmika Mandanna featured in the Salman Khan starrer ‘Sikandar’, directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie failed to pull the audience to the theatres. It even landed in controversy after the filmmaker made comments on Khan’s work etiquette and the superstar replied to the same on an episode of his show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Now, Rashmika opened up about why she signed the movie and how the story was changed over the course of filming.

In an interview with Telugu journalist Prerna, Mandanna expressed that the narration of ‘Sikandar’ was different from what was filmed on the sets. She said, “‘Sikandar’… I remember talking to Murugadoss sir. Of course, later what happened was very different… But when I heard the script, it was indeed quite a different script.”

Rashmika elaborated on the same, stating that such changes in the scripts happen with movies. She shared, “When you listen to something, it is one story that you have listened to… But over the making of the film, things change according to the performances, according to the edits, according to the time of the release.”

The ‘Pushpa’ actress stated that changes in the script over the course of filming are quite ‘common’. She concluded, saying, “So, that happened with ‘Sikandar’.”

A clip from her interview was posted on ‘Reddit’ and soon, it garnered a lot of opinions in the comment section. Netizens expressed that Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna had zero chemistry and nothing could have saved the film.