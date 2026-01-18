Rashmika Mandanna receives fan letters in Japan

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture of herself surrounded by letters and gifts from her fans in Japan and called it a wholesome moment.

The actress, known for her work in projects such as ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘Animal’, uploaded a story on ‘Instagram’ on Sunday and penned a heartfelt note along with it.

Mandanna said she was in Japan for a day and received so much love from her fans. The actress also promised to visit the county again.

“So, I was in Japan for a day and all the love I received there in just one day was so, so, sooooo, wholesome!!! So many letters and so many gifts and I read them all and I got back home all the gifts and I can’t tell you how emotional I became seeing all of this,” she wrote.

She added, “Thank you so, so, so much for all this love always Japan!! I love you! And I can’t wait to come back again, but next time it’ll be for a longer duration. I promise! And I promise you I’ll try learning more Japanese for the next time visit!! Bigggggest hugs.”

Her latest work is ‘Thamma’, where she starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film was released in October 2025 and has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under his production banner ‘Maddock Films’.

The film is a part of the ‘Maddock’ horror comedy universe and also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.