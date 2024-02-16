Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan, Dot make it to 2024 ‘Forbes India’ list of ‘30 under 30’

‘Forbes India’ magazine recently unveiled its annual ‘30 under 30’ list, where it picks 30 ‘trailblazers and disruptors’ across fields who are under the age of 30. This year’s list includes three familiar names from the entertainment space: actors Radhika Madan, Rashmika Mandanna and Dot.

Rashmika, 27, was the leading lady in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s family crime drama ‘Animal’, where she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film, which was released in cinemas in Hindi, Telugu and other languages, earned over Rs 900 crore at the global box office. She will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, ‘Rainbow’, ‘The Girlfriend’ and ‘Chaava’ this year.

Radhika Madan is a 28-year-old actor, who appears in Hindi films. Last year, she appeared in three movies. However, she was most talked about for her performance in Homi Adajania’s crime drama ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’, which streamed on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’. This year, she will appear in ‘Sanaa’ and ‘Sarfira’.

At 25, Aditi is a singer and musician who goes by her stage name Dot. She made her acting debut as Ethel in Zoya Akhtar’s period coming-of-age musical ‘The Archies’, the first feature adaptation of ‘Archie Comics’. It was released directly on ‘Netflix India’ and also featured original music and vocals by Dot.