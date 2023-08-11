Rashmika Mandanna gets candid about her upcoming film, ‘Animal’

National crush Rashmika Mandanna has a fortunate connection with December, with as many as four films, including her debut with the Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘Chamak’ and ‘Anjani Putra’. Now, the actor is set to come back with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “The month of December has always been a lucky month for me. Starting from my debut with ‘Kirik Party’ to ‘Pushpa’, ‘Chamak’ and ‘Anjani Putra’, I have received immense love for all my movies that were released during the month. ‘Animal’ is going to be my fifth film that’s now releasing in December and I’m really thrilled about it.”

Spilling beans about her character in ‘Animal’, she said: “I’m eagerly waiting to see what audiences have to say about the movie and the character I’m essaying. It’s a very different role for me, something I’d never imagined myself doing before. So, I am very excited to see what fans and critics have to say!”

The stars aligned in December for Rashmika, who experienced her debut film ‘Kitty Party’ hitting theaters on December 31, followed by the game-changing ‘Pushpa’ on December 17.

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to resume the second schedule of the much-awaited ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ this month. She also has ‘Rainbow’ and ‘Animal’ set to hit theatres soon.

Rashmika has worked in Telugu and Kannada films in addition to Tamil and Hindi films. Her most commercially successful films include ‘Kirik Party’ (2016), ‘Anjani Putra’ (2017), ‘Yajamana’ (2019), ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ (2020), ‘Bheeshma’ (2020), ‘Pogaru’ (2021), ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ (2021), ‘Sita Ramam’ (2022) and ‘Varisu’ (2023).