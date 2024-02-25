Rashmika Mandanna didn’t take ‘ownership’ of ‘Animal’ success

No FOMO for Rashmika Mandanna. The actor, who was part of one of the biggest hits of last year, ‘Animal’, revealed why she couldn’t take ‘ownership’ of the film’s blockbuster success despite being asked to from all quarters.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ starred Rashima opposite Ranbir Kapoor. In an ‘Instagram’ post, the actor teased a ‘new look’ from her upcoming film and said that she was busy filming for the project - the name of which she didn’t reveal - when ‘Animal’ was released. In her long caption, Rashmika said that she wanted to address the topic of her ‘not taking ownership of her success’ and penned a long note opening up about the reason for her absence.

“Ok, here’s the thing. I know it comes from a place of love, concern and worry. We have delivered a massive film and people loved it and appreciated it. I too wanted to take some time out to enjoy it, as every one of us wants to, but I was back on set the next day of my film release, being the amazing workaholic that I am and hence I was and am unable to do a lot of interviews or events out there. I have to do these overnight travels for work and I’m shooting for some of the biggest and most intense films in my career. As you’ll know, I can’t really reveal the look before my film teams do and hence, I’m unable to take photos or post some posts or go live as per yours or my wishes,” she said.

Mandanna said that her fans’ love and messages are what makes her happy and ‘keep me going honestly’ and added how she was overwhelmed by it after Animal. “I saw them in abundance and again, thank you so much for all the love.”

The actor then also commented on the post, further explaining her point and wrote, “My team and PR team spoke to me about how we should be active and all that, but the next day of the film release, I was back on set for my next film, so I couldn’t find the time. But next time, we will work on it, I promise,” a part of her comment read.