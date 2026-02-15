Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 1 year of 'Chhaava'

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna penned a heartfelt note on her social media as her starrer ‘Chhaava’ completed one year from its release and called it a ‘special film’.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film was released on February 14, 2025 and was produced by Dinesh Vijan under his production banner ‘Maddock Films’. It also starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire and son of Shivaji Maharaj.

The ‘Animal’ star shared a series of pictures from the film on her ‘Instagram’ handle on Saturday evening and added a note along with. “Going down memory lane today… What a special film this was… Truly truly grateful! So much love to Dinoo sir, @laxman.utekar sir, @vickykaushal09 and the entire @maddockfilms family. THANK YOU,” she wrote.

Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sanjeev Jaiswal rounded off the cast of the film, which went on earn over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office.

Mandanna’s latest work is ‘The Girlfriend’, which was released in November 2025. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, it also starred Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles.

She will next feature in ‘Cocktail 2’ alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.