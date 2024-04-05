Rashmika Mandanna calls Ranbir Kapoor a ‘zen’ person

In a talk show, Rashmika Mandanna recently shared her experience of working in film industries across India. She also opened up about Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor with whom she recently delivered the blockbuster ‘Animal’, which went on to earn more than Rs 900 crore, making it one of the top 10 highest-grossing films in India. In a talk show hosted by Neha Dhupia, Rashmika was asked about the most annoying thing about working with Ranbir and the actor said that his tranquil nature bothered her a lot.

Describing Ranbir as remarkably calm, Rashmika highlighted that his demeanour was devoid of distractions, calling him a ‘full Zen’ individual. She recounted an instance where she asked him about his thoughts, only to receive the response, “Nothing. The man doesn’t have anything going on in his head. He is so peaceful. When asked, ‘What are you thinking about?’ Nothing. One should think about something, right? He is full Zen. This is of course my perspective. It’s a blessing, honestly, because as actors, we are always overdriven by everything.”

She also defended ‘Animal’ against the criticism that the film is misogynistic. She claimed the film is about a flawed individual, who will do anything for his father. “It’s just a film about a character and he’s messed in his head.”