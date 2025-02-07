Rasha Thadani says she admires Sara Ali Khan

Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, recently opened up about her admiration for actress Sara Ali Khan, with whom she shares a real bond. Rasha described Sara as a humble person who never makes others feel disrespected.

In an interview with a popular entertainment portal, Rasha said she looks up to Sara. “Even the first time I met her, I remember she was so humble and she never made anyone feel disrespected or uncomfortable. Even though I meet her once in a while, we text sometimes as well. She’s the sweetest and we have that bond over Kedarnath.”

The two connect over their love for Kedarnath, often discussing Jyotirlinga and she considers Lord Shiva (Shiv ji) a significant talking point in their conversations.

She also described Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, as a very sweet person. “He keeps texting me now and then, asking what’s up and we are very good friends,” she added.

Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Azaad’, alongside Ajay Devgn, which was released earlier this year. There are rumours about her sharing the screen with Ram Charan in ‘RC 16’. However, no official confirmation has been made.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in ‘Sky Force’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. The film reportedly earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office since its release in January.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his debut film, ‘Nadaaniyan’, with Khushi Kapoor.