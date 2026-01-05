Rasha Thadani celebrates one year of ‘Uyi Amma’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rasha Thadani penned a note on her social media and thanked the audience for appreciating her in the song ‘Uyi Amma’ from her debut film ‘Azaad’.

The 20-year-old actress shared behind-the-scenes videos from the shooting of her first song as it completed one year. The song was sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

“1 year of ‘Uyi Amma’. It found its way to you and y’all poured so much love into it. Holding all that love so close, thank you to everyone that made this happen @pragyakapoor_ @gattukapoor @boscomartis And of course @makeupbypompy @ashisbogi @alisha__behura @gulnaazz.u.khan the stars behind the camera. Ever grateful,” she wrote in the caption of her ‘Instagram’ post on Sunday.

Thadani made her acting debut in the period drama ‘Azaad’ alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film also featured Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra. It was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

The actress will next feature in ‘Laikey Laikaa’ alongside Abhay Verma. The film is directed by Saurabh Gupta.