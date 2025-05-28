Rapper Raja Kumari becomes first Indian origin musician to win AMA award

Bengaluru: Indian origin singer-songwriter and rapper Raja Kumari wins an American Music Award (AMA) on Tuesday. She was nominated for ‘Arcane League of Legends: Season 2’ at the 51st AMA held in Los Angeles on Monday night.

In an interview to PTI earlier, Kumari had said she was the first Indian origin musician to be nominated for an AMA.

'Renegade (We Never Run)' from ‘Arcane League of Legends’, a collaboration between Kumari, UK hip-hop artist Stefflon Don and Dominican Brazilian artist Jarina de Marco, was nominated under the ‘Favourite Soundtrack’ category.

Kumari told PTI that the song was really special for her.

“Stefflon (Don) and I kind of share the Sidhu (Moose Wala) connection. She has a song with Sidhu, too. And when I was meeting Sidhu during the time that we were collaborating, he had played me the song. So, I've always had this soft spot in my heart for her because we both kind of share this gentle giant,” Kumari told PTI.

She said she was approached for the song because the character in the film is Indian.

“They (‘Arcane’ team) had heard about me as being representative of our culture and being able to make aggressive music as a woman,” added Kumari.

She said she never really expected the song to become such a big hit.

“The song actually went top 10 in the world on the ‘Viral 50’ charts on ‘Spotify’. It was something that kind of came out of nowhere. I just did a song for a film. I didn't have many expectations for it. It ended up really impacting people,” said Kumari.

The AMA nomination, added the rapper, came at a time when she was beginning to believe that perhaps one has to focus on one genre to make it big.

“And I've always been a global artist, so an AMA award is a great reminder that there’s still much more work for me to do and still much more for me to impact and grow,” she added.