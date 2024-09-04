Ranvir Shorey says he deserves ‘promotion now’

Ranvir Shorey believes he has paid his dues as a supporting artist and should now be cast in lead roles. Known for films such as ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Titli’, Shorey is currently busy rehearsing for actor-director Rajat Kapoor’s ‘Macbeth’-inspired ‘What’s Done Is Done’ for the upcoming fifth edition of Delhi Theatre Festival.

“My wish list is lead roles. I think I have paid my dues as a supporting actor more than several times in my career. I think I deserve a promotion in my career. And if not now, then it is gone. My request to directors is, ‘Please cast me in lead roles. I am ready for them. I am ripe for them’,” Shorey told PTI.

The 52-year-old actor, who recently participated in the reality show ‘Big Boss OTT 3’ and is now being appreciated for his role in the recently released detective drama series ‘Shekhar Home’, said that he is happy with the attention coming his way and will not whine about his luck ‘at least for some time’.

“Coming straight out of the reality show and getting this perfectly timed release, which has done so well and received so well. It is a godsend. I am so grateful. I don’t think I will ever curse my luck after this, at least for some time,” he quipped.

Asked why he has been so selective about his work in theatre, Shorey, who has worked only in a bunch of stage productions, said that theatre is not his passion and is something that he uses to hone his craft as an actor.

“Theatre is not my first love. Cinema is my first love. Also, I am more comfortable being around a camera than with a live audience. I get a little nervous in front of a live audience. I want to overcome this fear,” said Shorey, who plays the main lead ‘Macky B’ in ‘What’s Done is Done’.