Ranveer Singh's wax figures unveiled at Madame Tussauds London, Singapore

London: Ranveer Singh became the latest Indian personality to get his wax figure at Madame Tussauds set for attractions in London and Singapore.

The figure was originally announced in 2019 when the actor received the Madame Tussauds of the Future Award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony.

“What an incredible moment it is for me to be here with my mum, launching my own figures at Madame Tussauds London. It feels like life has come full circle today. I remember reading in wonderment about this mythical, magical place as a kid, going through my mum's early pictures with popular celebrities’ figurines here and wondering what this place is all about. Today, being immortalised as a figure in the company of such esteemed individuals is a remarkably proud feeling for me and for my family. There is a lot for me to be thankful about this year and I am so grateful for everything,” the actor said.

He joins his wife and frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone, who also has her wax figures.