Ranveer Singh’s silence amid Dhurandhar’s success shows his maturity as an actor: Saumya Tandon

‘Dhurandhar’ has taken the box office by storm and is being called one of the biggest cinematic successes in recent times, especially while Bollywood was being bashed for its content. A major talking point since the release has been Akshaye Khanna’s performance, with fans praising his calm yet powerful act. Amid all the praise for Khanna, actress Saumya Tandon shared a different and thoughtful view.

Speaking in an interview with ‘Radio City’, Saumya spoke up for her leading man. She said, “I also want to say one more thing. Everybody’s talking about Akshaye, but I have to tell you, I love Ranveer in that movie.”

Saumya explained why the actor impressed her deeply. She said, “Being a superstar, being a hero. He’s standing behind and giving the stage to Akshaye to do all those nuances.” She further added, “He’s very subtly standing behind as an actor and staying silent. I think it’s the sign of a very mature artist.”

Meanwhile, at the box office, the film has been raking in big bucks. The movie has already surpassed the Rs 400 crore net mark, with gross collections set to hit Rs 500 crore. Meanwhile, with an additional Rs 130 crore coming in from international markets, the film’s worldwide gross total is already on its way to hit the Rs 650 crore mark.

With the film’s stellar week 2 collections, the movie has already emerged as the highest earning ‘A’ rated film, besides breaking several other box office records in its 12-day run so far.

The spy thriller is helmed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian spy infiltrating the gangs of Pakistan’s Lyari. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles. A sequel, which concludes the story, is slated to arrive in cinemas on March 12, 2026.