Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ enters Rs 1100 crore club globally

As has been its style since day one, director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ casually broke yet another box office record and continued its untameable run in theatres on day 24 as well. Ranveer Singh’s film has made Rs 1100.23 crore gross globally and Rs 862.23 crore gross in India.

In a significant achievement, the spy actioner surpassed the worldwide gross of director Siddharth Anand’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ (2023) on Sunday, December 28, moving up a spot in the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

On Sunday, ‘Dhurandhar’ recorded an India net collection of Rs 22.5 crore as per early estimates, according to industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’. It is worth mentioning that the movie earned Rs 20.5 crore on Saturday. Dhurandhar’s total domestic net now stands at Rs 706.40 crore, according to the film’s makers. The only other movies to surpass the Rs 700 crore mark domestically are ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ (Rs 1,234.1 crore), ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ (Rs 1,030.42 crore), ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ (Rs 859.7 crore) and ‘RRR’ (Rs 782.2 crore).

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the movie also crossed Pathaan’s worldwide collection of Rs 1,055 crore and emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time, with a worldwide total of Rs 1100.23 crore. In this list, ‘Dhurandhar’ is now trailing behind director Atlee’s SRK-led ‘Jawan’ (Rs 1,160 crore). Although ‘Dhurandhar’ is faring far better than ‘Jawan’ at the moment, as the SRK-starrer’s fourth Sunday earnings stood at Rs 9.37 crore, the Ranveer Singh movie’s overseas collection (Rs 230 crore) is nowhere close to the 2023 actioner (Rs 400 crore), making it doubtful if or when the film will break Jawan’s record.

On Sunday, ‘Dhurandhar’ recorded an overall occupancy of 46.58 percent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows commenced at 26.31 percent, the rate jumped exponentially during the afternoon shows, which saw 56.54 percent occupancy and the evening screenings registered 56.89 percent.