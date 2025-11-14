Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone ‘grounds’ him

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make for perhaps the most influential couple in the film industry and India. The duo is often the stuff of speculation and discourse, but even the naysayers can’t help but accept their star power. After a long interval - Ranveer and Deepika were last seen together in 2024’s ‘Singham Again’ - the new parents were seen together for a promotional campaign. They had earlier done films such as ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘83’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’ together.

Talking about their diverse energies, Ranveer said that Deepika is the perfect foil to him, given his energy and flamboyance. Talking about working with her, he said, “I love working with Deepika. Our on-screen chemistry is so natural. There’s authenticity; there's that pricelessness. That really resonates with the audience.”

He also spoke of her poise, which helps ground him. “When it was just me, the vibe was definitely playful and just really full-throttle hype mode. But with Deepika, there’s a grounding presence. She brings grace and poise that complements my energy. Together, we reflect two different traveller types and find interesting things to do in the city - as a couple,” he told ‘Hindustan Times’.

As their campaign together is all about travel, he explained what they look for when travelling. “She used to always see pictures and videos of my trips to the place and would be like, ‘It looks so amazing! I would love to see and experience it!’ So, finally exploring the place with her has been special as a whole. I can’t really pick any one moment. There have been many special moments. The best part is that we have only scratched the surface. There’s still so much more to do.”