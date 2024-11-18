Ranveer Singh reveals the secret behind his pulsating energy

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who has been getting a lot of positive responses to his work in the recently released theatrical movie ‘Singham Again’, shared the secret behind his pulsating energy. The actor took to his ‘Instagram’ and shared a video, saying that a certain protein bar is the secret behind his energy.

The video showed members of the film fraternity and the audience often wondering about how Ranveer got the energy which is difficult to contain. It also featured clips where the actor’s energy was on a different level altogether.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Now you know. Don’t just be you, be SuperYou.”

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s untitled movie. He earlier announced the film as he shared a black-and-white photo collage also featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya and Arjun Rampal. All of them wore black outfits in the picture and had grim expressions on their faces.

For now, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone have been enjoying parental bliss. The couple welcomed a baby girl in September this year. Recently, Deepika revealed the baby’s name as Dua.

While Deepika registered a solid success with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Ranveer followed up the success of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ with ‘Singham Again’ which also stars his wife in the role of ‘Lady Singham’ Shakti Shetty.