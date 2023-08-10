Ranveer Singh hopes to make SRK and Big B proud

Mumbai: As someone who grew up ‘watching and worshipping’ Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan on screen, Ranveer Singh hopes to make the two Hindi cinema superstars proud as he takes on the mantle of the new Don.

In an ‘Instagram’ post, Ranveer said he understood the responsibility that came with the iconic character first played by Bachchan in 1978’s ‘Don’, a role that Farhan Akhtar reimagined with Shah Rukh in his 2006 and 2011 film series.

Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner ‘Excel Entertainment’ bought the rights to the Bachchan-starrer, which was directed by Chandra Barot. Veteran writers Javed Akhtar, who is Farhan’s father and Salim Khan created the character of Don.

Farhan is now taking the franchise forward with Ranveer as the new face in the much-anticipated third part.

“Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very long time! As a child, I fell in love with the movies and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years,” Ranveer wrote in a heartfelt post.

The 38-year-old actor, who is basking in the success of his latest release, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, said taking forward the legacy of the two stars is ‘a manifestation of my childhood dream’: “I dreamt of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘Hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am.”

Ranveer also thanked director Farhan and producer Ritesh Sidhwani for ‘entrusting’ him with the role: “I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you that I will do my very best to entertain you in and as ‘Don’. Thank you for your love.”