Ranveer Singh gets candid about performing Kathak in RARKPK

Ranveer Singh’s recent performance as Rocky Randhawa in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has been widely applauded. His admirers took the opportunity to ask him questions in a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on the actor’s ‘Instagram’ handle. Ranveer answered several questions about his character, the film and his Kathak performance in the song ‘Dhindora Baaje Re’.

Ranveer starred opposite Alia Bhatt, who played the role of Rani in the romantic comedy-drama, directed by Karan Johar. Ranveer trained for a month to learn the nuances of Kathak. A fan asked Ranveer, “Your Kathak in the film was surprising. How much time did you take to learn?” To this, the actor replied with a still from the song and wrote, “It took about a month. It was difficult to imbibe the essential grace in the dance form, given all the muscle mass that I was packing at the time!”

To play the role of a West Delhi man, the actor was coached by Delhi-based social media content creator Yuvraj Dua. Since Ranveer has played characters of diverse cultural backgrounds in films such as ‘Band Bajaa Baraat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, a fan was curious about his accents and asked, “Be it Bittoo or Rocky, how do you always get that accent right?”

Ranveer shared, “I love playing with language and adding cultural texture to the characters. I enjoy finding variations in characters.”

Singh also shared that he’s overwhelmed by the love he’s been getting, which includes letters of appreciation from fans: “There has been such an immense outpouring of love for Rocky. I’m overwhelmed. Lambe lambe love letters mil rahe hain. I’m so grateful.”

Touching upon several other topics, Ranveer revealed that his favourite scene from the film was the monologue, which he aced by ‘focusing on the process and putting in the hard work’.

Ranveer had earlier also shared his wife Deepika Padukone’s reaction to his work in the film. During the success meeting of the film, the actor shared, “She loved it. It was one of the most memorable and fulfilling movie-watching experiences of my life. I took her on a Saturday night to watch ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. It was just the two of us sitting in the last row on recliners. I had seen the film already, so I was really just there for her reaction. She was laughing, crying, clapping, whistling and oftentimes turning to me and saying ‘aww’. She’s very proud of me and I’m very happy about that.”