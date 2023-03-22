Ranveer Singh emerges on top as India’s ‘most valued celebrity of 2022’

Ranveer Singh’s last few films may not have set the cash registers ringing, but his brand value is at an all-time high. According to a report, the actor surpassed cricketer Virat Kohli to become ‘the most valued celebrity of 2022’, with a brand value of 181.7 million dollars (Rs 1500 crore).

According to the report, titled ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022: Beyond the Mainstream’, cited by a leading media house, Kohli came in second place with a brand value of 176.9 million dollars (Rs 1400 crore). Actor Akshay Kumar, who is also going through a low phase in his career with consecutive flops, was in the third position with a brand value of 153.6 million dollars (Rs 1200 crore).

While the top three spots were dominated by Bollywood stars, the list saw South Indian actors such as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna making their debut. Allu Arjun, who shot to nationwide fame with his hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ranked 20th with a brand value of 31.4 million dollars (Rs 259 crore), while Rashmika, who also starred in the hit film, stood at number 25 with a brand value of 25.3 million dollars (Rs 209 crore).

This year, Ranveer Singh, whose last three films - ‘83’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Cirkus’ – didn’t fare well at the box office, will pin his hopes on a strong comeback with Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The romantic comedy also stars Alia Bhatt and is set for a July release. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will return with the much-awaited sequel to their blockbuster, ‘Pushpa’, which went on floors last year. The film is expected to be released in 2024.