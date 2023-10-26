Ranveer Singh breaks silence on the box office failure of ‘83’

Ranveer Singh has been elated and on top of everyone’s hearts with the success of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. His portrayal of Rocky Randhawa left a huge mark on the audience and they loved him. While there’s not been any doubt about Singh’s acting prowess and talent, ever since he made his debut, he faced three major flops in a row before RARKPK and it was a lot to deal with.

The actor, who most appeared on ‘Koffee With Karan 8’ with his wife Deepika Padukone, finally opened up about these three flops to Karan Johar. He began talking about ‘83’ and said, “Let me take you back to the pandemic. Coming out of the pandemic, we had this lovely film, ‘83’ (2021), which everybody loved. It was released at the wrong time. 48 hours before the release, we lost key markets because they all shut down due to Omicron. Unfortunately, a lovely film had the stigma of being a commercial underperformer.”

He then had ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ released in 2022. “ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ was again, a lovely, well-intentioned film which ultimately found its audience on streaming which, in the post-pandemic climate, it’s where it belongs,” said Ranveer.

However, it was after the release of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ that Ranveer felt worse. “In ‘Cirkus’, I had limited contribution and limited responsibility. So, I can’t really beat myself up over it. Having said that, I hadn’t seen three major flops in a row. So, it was new to me. ‘Cirkus’ had released in December and in January, February and March, I wasn’t in a good state,” he expressed. Ranveer confessed that he went through a lot during these months. But now he’s in a very happy state.

While looking at things in retrospect today, Ranveer only counts his blessings and feels gratitude. “I came to terms with everything that’s happening with me and around me and I’ve been fine. I have come out of it with more gratitude in my heart than ever before. I look at my life and I see blessings and abundance. I’m still here, doing what I love to do for a living. I look at my life and only see blessings.”