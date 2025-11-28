Ranveer Singh attends closing ceremony of IFFI 2025

Panaji: Ranveer Singh attended the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he promoted his upcoming action thriller ‘Dhurandhar’.

A special showcase of the trailer was scheduled during the closing ceremony, which took place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panjim on Friday. It drew leading figures from the film industry.

Backed by ‘Jio Studios’ and ‘B62 Studios’, ‘Dhurandhar’ is billed as one of the major big-screen spectacles of 2025. The movie’s first look was unveiled on Singh’s birthday in July, followed by a high-octane trailer earlier this month. The makers have also released hit tracks such as the title song and ‘Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan’.

Starring Singh in the lead, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles. It is written and directed by Aditya Dhar, who made his debut with the 2019 blockbuster ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. He also produced the project with his brother, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande.

‘Dhurandhar’ is scheduled to be released in theatres across the country on December 5.