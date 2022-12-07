Ranveer Singh Almost 'Gave Up' On Acting

Ranveer Singh spoke about the time when he gave up on acting as he saw 'all the new upstarts were somebody with great legacy'. In a new interview, Ranveer recalled that, at that point, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were the only actors in the 'glitzy industry from the outside'. He also said that he decided not to pursue acting because it felt 'far-fetched'.

The actor said that after four years of giving up on becoming an actor, he started writing. He recalled thinking that though taking up a career in acting looked 'far-fetched', at least he should give it his best shot. Ranveer said he thought he could 'accept it not happening' but couldn't accept 'not giving it my best shot'.

In an interview with 'Esquire', Ranveer said, "Around the turn of the century - when I was in 10th grade, I wanted to act. But I kind of gave up on it, thinking it was too far-fetched because the examples of people who have made it into this glitzy industry from the outside were too few-and-far-in-between. There were only Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. That's it. At the time (around the year 2000), I looked around me and all the new upstarts were somebody with some kind of great legacy; whose fathers were great superstars or big-time producers or directors. So, I gave it up."

Ranveer also talked about his vision board.