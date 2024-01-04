Ranveer and I love children: Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently spoke about how she and actor-husband Ranveer Singh ‘hope to inculcate the same values in their children’ that her parents have brought her up with.

In an interview with ‘Vogue Singapore’, the ‘Pathaan’ actor reflected on how her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, raised her and her sister, Anisha Padukone. She also discussed starting her own family with Ranveer.

Deepika Padukone praised her parents, saying, “When I meet the people I have grown up with - my aunts, uncles and family friends - they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing. In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

When asked if becoming a mother ‘is something she looks forward to then’, Deepika Padukone said, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Deepika Padukone will be seen soon in the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas. She also has director Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan, which will be released on January 25, 2024. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. Ranveer Singh will also be seen in the action film.