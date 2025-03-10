Ranieeta, Rahul and Somraj team up for ‘Devi’

Director Souptick C is ready with the sequel of his Bengali film, ‘Monihara’. Titled ‘Devi’, the film stars Ranieeta Dash, Rahul Arunadoy Banerjee, Somraj Maity and Anjana Basu.

“‘Monihara’ was a horror comedy. But Devi is Bengal’s first horror fantasy. I’m creating a universe of Bengali ghosts. The audience will be reminded once again of childhood stories that we used to hear and ‘Devi’ promises a lot,” he said.

For Ranieeta, ‘Devi’ is an interesting character to play. “She is a human with superpowers as she is a daughter of a human and a ghost and this character has different shades. Bengali movies don’t have superheroine plots, so it’s something totally different,” she said.

Rahul will be playing the role of Surya, who is Devi’s father. Surya is the character who protects her daughter to all extents as he doesn’t want her superpowers to come out to the real world.