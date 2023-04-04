Rani Mukerji waits 'for an audience reaction' to her film that releases

With her latest film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’, Rani Mukerji returned to films after nearly two years. In the past decade, after her marriage to Aditya Chopra and the birth of her daughter Adira, she has become more selective in the films that she acts in. She was last seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in 2021, where she reprised her popular role from the 2005 film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’.

“The reason that I take this gap is that I wait for an audience reaction to my film that is releasing. The fact is that I stay at home and replenish myself. I kind of think. I kind of see the cinemas from around the world, what is coming and what kind of work people are doing across the globe. Because we, as actors, are always waiting to get inspired as well. So, when I see work from actors in our country, from different regional cinemas and when I see films that are made outside our country as well, it gives me a lot of inspiration as an actor and as a person in the cinema, to be able to do something new or to give the global audience a story that needs to be told,” she told a leading entertainment news agency.

The actor added, “I would always like to be associated with films and stories that I think people should know. That is my criteria and maybe it does not come frequently. It takes time. So, the amount of time I take to decide for my next film, I think that much time it takes for somebody to come up with a story as well.”