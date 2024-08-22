Rani Mukerji to return as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in ‘Mardaani 3’

New Delhi: Production house ‘Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) said a third instalment in the action thriller ‘Mardaani’ franchise, fronted by Rani Mukerji, is in the works.

The banner announced on the 10th release anniversary of the first ‘Mardaani’ film, which was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar.

Rani will reprise her role of the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the next chapter, which the makers stated in a new video is ‘coming soon’.

In an ‘Instagram’ post, YRF said: “10 years of ‘Mardaani’ and the next chapter awaits. Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy and the spirit of ‘Mardaani’ today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired again thanks to you, Rani Mukerji.”

Released on August 22, 2014, ‘Mardaani’ was both a commercial and critical hit. Its success spawned a sequel, titled ‘Mardaani 2’. The 2019 film was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film.