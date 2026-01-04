Rani Mukerji to join Akshay Kumar in ‘OMG 3’

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji are set to collaborate for the first time for the third part of the popular franchise film, ‘Oh My God’. Two films have been made in the ‘OMG’ franchise and both the movies - featuring Kumar in the role of God - have been well-received by critics and audiences for blending a social message in an entertaining way.

“We’ve already started work on the third part of ‘OMG’. The USP of ‘OMG’ is the socially relevant topic that we highlight and this time around, we’ve picked up an important and hard-hitting topic, which is the need of the hour. The social issue this time pertains to women,” an insider told PTI.

Speaking about the casting of the film, the insider revealed the makers have cast Mukerji as she is an apt choice for the third part of ‘OMG’, which will be helmed by Amit Rai.

“We’ve already had discussions with Akshay and Rani. The script demanded someone like Rani and hence she has been cast. It isn’t a cameo appearance. It’s through her character that an important issue about women will be talked about. She will surprise the audience with her role. It will be a treat for the fans of 1990s cinema to see these two actors together,” the insider said.

The franchise started with 2012’s ‘Oh My God’ with Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. It revolved around atheist Kanji Mehta’s (Rawal) legal battle against God after his shop was destroyed due to an earthquake. The film, directed by Umesh Shukla, talked about themes like religious exploitation and the commercialisation of spirituality.

The makers followed it up with a sequel, titled ‘Oh My God 2’ in 2023. Billed as a spiritual sequel, the film featured Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Akshay Kumar as a messenger of God and touched upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. The second part was directed by Amit Rai.

According to the insider, ‘OMG 3’ will go on floors in the first quarter of 2026.

In addition to this, Rani will be seen in ‘Mardaani 3’ and Kumar has quite a few releases, including director Priyadarshan’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and ‘Haiwaan’ and the ensemble comedy film, ‘Welcome to Jungle’.