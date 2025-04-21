Rani Mukerji-starrer ‘Mardaani 3’ to release on February 27, 2026

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji-starrer ‘Mardaani 3’ is all set to have a theatrical release on February 27, 2026.

The film is the third sequel to the franchise, whose previous instalments were released in 2014 and 2019.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, known for assisting on ‘YRF’ movies like ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, ‘Gunday’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’, the upcoming film will feature Mukerji reprising her role of Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Production banner ‘YRF Films’ announced the news on Monday on its official ‘X’ handle.

“The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026. #RaniMukerji #AbhirajMinawala,” read the caption.

Aayush Gupta of ‘The Railway Men’ fame has written the script of ‘Mardaani 3’.