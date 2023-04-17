Rani Mukerji gets candid on wearing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s short dress

Rani Mukerji said it’s a mystery how she managed to dance so effortlessly in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s iconic chartbuster ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, as the outfit she wore was an extremely short skirt - a first for her at the time.

The 1998 romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was a turnaround film for Rani, who had only appeared in Hindi films such as ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’ and ‘Ghulam’ and was just 17 years old. At the ‘Hello!’ award function recently, Kajol asked Rani how she danced in the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ song wearing the dress.

“When I saw her in that, I thought, ‘It doesn’t look like she can move anything. How is she going to do that!’ But she was brilliant, flawless and so very graceful,” Kajol said.

To which Rani replied, “The honest answer is I don’t know it myself. I just went with the flow. I was only 17 years old and till such time, I hadn’t worn such a short skirt ever in my life. So, when Karan and Manish Malhotra presented the outfit to me, it was a gown, which kept getting shorter and shorter till I reached the set. When the outfit was taken to the cameramen, he looked at it and said, ‘Oh, is this for baby Sana’ and they were like, ‘No, it is actually for Rani’, so he got a fright!”

The actor, however, credited the entire team for making her feel comfortable in the dress, which had her ‘petrified’. “I had Shah Rukh, Kajol di, Karan and Farah, who were choreographing the song.”