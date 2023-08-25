Rani Mukerji calls 'Mardaani' franchise 'a glass-ceiling shattering one'

One of Indian cinema’s finest actors ever, Rani Mukerji, is the only actress to have a franchise with a titular character to her credit with ‘Mardaani’. The blockbuster franchise, in which she plays the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy, won her unanimous love and acclaim.

“I’m very proud of the ‘Mardaani’ franchise. As an actor, I have tried to project women very differently through my films. I realised I could contribute towards showcasing women as real agents of change for society to look at,” she said.

Rani added, “I have tried to show women as ambitious, self-reliant, courageous and go-getters who are uncompromising, feisty and upright individuals. ‘Mardaani’ fits into my vision for women in cinema aptly and because of this synergy, I think I have been able to give 200 percent to this character.”

Rani felt there was a lot of similarity between her ‘Mardaani’ character, Shivani Shivaji Roy and how she is in real life: “Shivani and I are the same. There is no difference. I have never let anyone tell me how to lead my life and I have fought all my battles by myself. Shivani Shivaji Roy is exactly the same. Maybe this is why people love the franchise and my character so much because I’m actually playing myself through this cop.”

The ‘Mardaani’ franchise is truly a game-changer for Indian cinema. It subverts gender norms and shows how a woman can deliver huge box office hits all by herself.