Rani isn't a 'toxic' protagonist, says Taapsee Pannu

Three years after the release of ‘Haseen Dillruba’, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are set to return with the sequel ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, premiering on August 9, 2024.

The trailer for the film has generated excitement among fans, showcasing Rani’s tumultuous relationship with Rishu (Vikrant Massey) and the introduction of a new character, Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal).

The film continues the story of Rani, a small-town girl with a penchant for Hindi pulp fiction, who previously concocted a plan to escape her mundane married life. The trailer for the sequel revealed Rani’s character grappling with the complexities of love and relationships, as she famously states, “Woh pyaar hi kya jo paagalpan se na guzre.” The narrative appears to delve deeper into themes of love, betrayal and the consequences of past actions. As Rani navigates her complex feelings for both Rishu and Abhimanyu, the stakes are raised with the arrival of Officer Mritunjay, played by Jimmy Shergill, who has his own agenda regarding Rani's past.

In an interview with a leading media house, Taapsee shared her insights on love and her character’s evolution. She believed love shouldn’t be synonymous with chaos, stating, “Love doesn’t mean madness.” Instead, she emphasised the importance of calmness and tranquility in relationships, noting that while the dramatic portrayals of love in films can be entertaining, they shouldn’t reflect real-life experiences.

She acknowledged that while obsessive love can occur in real life, it often stems from a lack of chaos in people’s professional lives, allowing them to seek thrills in their personal relationships.

Taapsee viewed Rani as a flawed character who acknowledges her mistakes and is willing to face the consequences. She is proud to have portrayed Rani and encourages audiences to approach the character with an open mind, as a narrow perspective may lead to misunderstandings about her nuanced nature. She stated, “I don’t think she’s a toxic protagonist. I’m very happy and proud that I played her.”