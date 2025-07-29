'Rangeen': A Colourful Misfire

Rangeen on ‘Amazon Prime Video’ opens with an interesting premise that not only promises comedy but also social commentary - something bold, unpredictable and full of possibilities. Set in a small town, it gives us Adarsh (Vineet Kumar Singh), a middle-aged newspaper editor whose otherwise mundane life gets disrupted when he finds out his wife, Naina (Rajshri Deshpande), has been pursuing emotional and physical intimacy with gigolo Sunny (Taaruk Raina). Adarsh, betrayed, confused and with all his ego bruised, responds in the strangest way possible - he decides to become a gigolo himself.

The premise is both intriguing and preposterous, offering a layered examination of masculinity, desire and self-worth. But although Rangeen begins with some quirky confidence, the show can’t hold that momentum throughout. What initially looked like an interesting commentary on contemporary relationships and the female desire ultimately becomes a drawn-out, shallow set of adventures that elicited no real emotion. The series casts itself as a reflection of suppressed desires, particularly for women who feel invisible or unloved as part of their quotidian experience. We are introduced to different shades of loneliness, ruptured marriages and concealed requests through Adarsh’s client interactions. From a woman who is in her 20s to another in her 50s, each meeting attempts to capture various forms of emotional and sexual void. That said, these narratives are much more like bullet points than fully developed stories. Rather than explore the psychological world of these women, the writing regularly stays on the surface, making these sequences feel more like plot beats than anything meaningful.

Sunny’s character also starts with sparking things. There is a tension between Sunny and Naina, which engages the drama and his obstinate charm is pleasant. However, Sunny’s story soon devolves into confusion - in particular, like his encounter with the wealthy couple, where the husband wants to just ‘watch’. This teases a bold take on voyeurism and power, but never fully commits. Similarly, Adarsh’s journey as a gigolo - encountering women with peculiar backstories, including a dominant client or a convict’s wife - could have added complexity, but the execution feels rushed and uneven.

What holds Rangeen more or less together are the performances. Vineet Kumar Singh does a reasonably good job of playing a man struggling with wounded pride and changing identity. He adds layers, if not the script. Taaruk Raina is lively and energetic as Sunny and Sheeba Chaddha is solid and retained as ever, despite having very few scenes. Rajshri Deshpande, despite her potential, remains underexplored - her character seems more like a catalyst than a fully fleshed-out individual.

VERDICT: Rangeen begins with an exciting, unconventional concept, but gradually loses its grip. With stronger writing and deeper character work, this could’ve been a striking take on relationships, desire and masculinity. Instead, it becomes a one-time watch that leaves behind flashes of what could have been a far more compelling story.

