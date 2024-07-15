Randeep Hooda recalls attending Bollywood’s ‘networking parties’

Many actors, in the recent past, have opened up about Bollywood parties being significant networking events where industry professionals, including actors, directors, producers and other key players, come together. Meeting and interacting with influential people in the industry can open doors to new opportunities and personal relationships often lead to professional collaborations.

After Parineeti Chopra, actor-director Randeep Hooda recently spoke about how these parties are meant to discuss work and make connections.

The actor, who admitted that ‘he parties hard, but only with his friends and at home’ in a recent interview with a popular TV news channel, recalled how, at the beginning of his career, he would get drunk at Bollywood parties and speak his heart out instead of building connections which could lead to new projects. “I would attend a lot of these parties in the beginning. I realised much later that people attended these parties to build a network. I just went to party. I treated them like real parties, got drunk and talked my mouth off,” he shared.

The actor reminisced how people from the industry, in a quest to land a project, would look for an opportunity to interact with influential people. “I later realised that you’re not supposed to do that. You just have to hold a drink in your hand, exchange pleasantries and talk about who is working on what project.”