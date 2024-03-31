Randeep Hooda questions the popularity of ‘Oppenheimer’

Randeep Hooda recently questioned the popularity of the Oscar-winning film ‘Oppenheimer’, stating that America has a habit of making ‘propaganda’ movies in which Americans are projected as heroes. The actor reminded everyone of the aftermath of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, which resulted in the annihilation of the two Japanese cities and left thousands dead. The world’s first atomic bombs were created under the supervision of J Robert Oppenheimer, the subject of Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film.

Randeep said in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, “America made Oppenheimer. That man built the atomic bomb. It was such a painful incident in Japan for civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki that they detonated the bomb at night. America is the good guy. What did they do in Vietnam? Their movies are propaganda. Their movies tell the entire world that ‘we are the best army. We are the good guys. Japanese and Germans are bad’. History also has the same thing because they have written history.”

Randeep further said, “But this is not true. They even say that aliens always come to America. Aliens can only spot America. They made pictures of their heroes, like Oppenheimer and Truman and the world watched them. We are always trying to demean our heroes because of political agendas.”

‘Oppenheimer’ won seven Academy Awards this year. Starring Cillian Murphy as the theoretical physicist, the film garnered immense popularity upon its release in theatres in 2023, although it also earned criticism from certain quarters about its portrayal of the complex historical figure.