Randeep Hooda Not A Part Of The 'Camps' In The Bollywood Industry

Randeep Hooda has been around in the entertainment industry for over two decades. Despite working on some of the biggest hits of recent years as well as several critically acclaimed projects, the actor has not been part of any of the so-called 'camps' or groups in the industry. In a recent interaction, he pinned it on his refusal to fraternise with people from the industry and attend their events.

Randeep made his Bollywood debut with the 2001 Mira Nair film 'Monsoon Wedding', following which he worked in several box office successes like 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' (2010), 'Jism 2' (2012), 'Cocktail' (2012), 'Kick' (2014), 'Sultan' (2016) and 'Baaghi 2' (2018). He has also appeared in lead roles in films like 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster' (2011), 'Highway' (2014) and 'Sarbjit' (2016). In 2020, he made his Hollywood debut with the Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Extraction'.

In a recent interview with a leading news agency, he answered a question about staying grounded: "I don't think I have won any awards in my life and I don't give a damn about them really. They are opinions, but you aim to be honest with yourself and stay real. You're trying to be yourself most of the time. If you start faking it in real life, you start faking it on screen. That's why I do not go to a lot of these events where you have to pretend to be this happy glamorous person, while you have a messed-up life on the side. So, staying true to yourself and your work and knowing that your job is not to please people keeps me grounded. I don't think people pleasers make good actors."

When asked why he does not socialise with fellow actors a lot, Randeep added, "I guess I do spend a lot of time with real people and not so much with film people because at some stage we all get alienated and enter our cocoon. If you're successful, then you start living in an ivory tower. You will not be able to connect to people anymore because you're living in an isolated vacuum, so to speak. So, obviously, you have to be in touch with reality and the best way to do so is to have a conversation with your mother, she'll put you right."