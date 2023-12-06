Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' nearing Rs 500 crore-mark

Mumbai: Action-drama film ‘Animal’ earned Rs 481 crore gross at the worldwide box office within five days of its release, the makers said on Wednesday.

Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Production house ‘T-Series’ shared the collection update of ‘Animal’ on ‘X’.

“He is the box office ‘Animal’,” the banner captioned the post, which read that the film had smashed ‘box office records 5-day worldwide gross’ by earning Rs 481 crore.

While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed ‘Animal’, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.

The pan-India movie, which was given an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

‘Animal’ showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s ‘T-Series’, Murad Khetani’s ‘Cine1 Studios’ and ‘Bhadrakali Pictures’.