Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ enters Rs 900 crore club

It has been over 40 days since the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ and the film is still minting money at the box office. To give the film some further fillip, the makers of ‘Animal’ have announced that the ticket prices have been dropped to Rs 100. Animal’s box office collection on Monday was Rs 35 lakh and the reduced ticket prices are expected to encourage the audience to again line up for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

‘Animal’ box office collection domestically stands at Rs 550.85 crore net, while globally it is eyeing the Rs 900 crore milestone. The film has already made Rs 899.9 crore and will today enter the prestigious club. Shah Rukh Khan has booked the two spots for the highest-earning film worldwide with ‘Jawan’ (Rs 1,148 crore) and ‘Pathaan’ (Rs 1050 crore). ‘Animal’, however, is unlikely to pose a challenge here.