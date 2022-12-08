Ranbir Kapoor Speaks About Shamshera's Poor Performance

Ranbir Kapoor sported a heavy beard and long hair as he made his first public appearance after the birth of his baby girl, Raha. He attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in a blue check suit paired with a white shirt. On the sidelines of the event, the actor spoke about the poor performance of his film 'Shershaah' and his biggest mistake during the making of the film.

'Shamshera' marked Ranbir's comeback on the silver screen after four years. It was released in July this year, ahead of his September release, 'Brahmastra', which turned out to be a success.

Calling 'Shamshera' 'the hardest film' he has worked on, Ranbir told 'Deadline' at the festival: "It was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake I made on 'Shamshera' was that I stuck on a beard. When you're shooting in the heat and you stick on a beard, it's like your face is melting."

Ranbir also talked about his 'another disaster' 'Jagga Jasoos', his 2017 film with Katrina Kaif. The film was quite delayed and failed to fulfil their expectations at the box office.

"It's a film that I produced. It was a passion project. It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heartwarming and sweet idea, but it didn't do well, which really hurt," he said and added, "That's the only film in my career that hurt me."

Commenting on the bad performance of many Bollywood films, Ranbir said that the 'entire culture of going to a theater for a community viewing of a movie seems like it's dying and it's only there for the big-ticket films'. He, however, expressed hope that it will soon bounce back with strong storytelling.