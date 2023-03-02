Ranbir Kapoor shares his fears about being a father

Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’, spoke about his daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born in November last year. He was ‘scared to talk about’ his love for her, adding that the ‘amount of joy and gratefulness’ that he feels about having her in his life, does not compare to anything else, ‘be it any person, any movie or anything professionally’.

Speaking about Raha, Ranbir shared his fears about being a father, in a recent interview.

“Nothing matters anymore and everything does at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it because it fills me up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind, I know this is the one thing that will live with me forever, till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything - any person, any movie or anything professionally,” Ranbir told a top media house in a recent interview about his daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir further said that as a father, he wouldn’t mind putting on weight if he weren’t an actor: “If I wasn’t an actor, I wouldn’t care if I put on weight or anything. I think everybody should be healthy. You should eat and sleep well. But you should also enjoy a little bit of life. Actors are starving humans. Every actor is unhappy because they don’t get the food they want to eat. So, from the outside, it all looks glamorous and cool, but on the inside, we are just pained.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also feature in the film which is set to be released later this year.