Ranbir Kapoor opens up about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Love & War’

Mumbai: To be on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s set is both tiring and satisfying, said Ranbir Kapoor, who is reuniting with the master director on his upcoming feature film ‘Love & War’. The film is a dream project for Ranbir, who made his debut as an actor in Bhansali’s 2007 movie ‘Saawariya’. He is sharing the screen space in the movie with his wife Alia Bhatt and ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal.

“‘Love and War’ is something which is every actor’s dream, like to work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed under the master Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I worked with him 17 years ago. I haven’t met a human being who worked so hard and who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture and the Indian value system as much as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To be on his set is tiring. It is long and the process can be a little daunting, but as an artist, it is satisfying because he nurtures art and as actors, it’s truly amazing so far,” Kapoor told reporters here.

Billed as an ‘epic saga’, the upcoming movie is slated to be released in theatres in 2026.

Bhatt, who previously worked with Bhansali in 2022 critically acclaimed ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, said it is a blessing to be collaborating with the filmmaker once again.

“Being back on set with Sanjay sir is like he makes you feel that 100 percent is just the beginning. You have to give way more than that and you want to because of how much he gives. Every scene is a key scene. So, no day on set is going to be like a chill day. You’re giving 100 percent but we’re having a great time. It’s a blessing to be working under his guidance and to be working with Vicky and Ranbir. To see them together and all three of us is all fascinating," she added.

In addition to ‘Love & War’, Kapoor will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ alongside south movie stars Sai Pallavi and Yash.