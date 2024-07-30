Ranbir Kapoor opens up about being ‘labelled a cheater’

Before dating Alia Bhatt and eventually tying the knot with her, Ranbir Kapoor dated two of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry - Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. In a recent interaction, the ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ star talked about how dating these two actors became an inseparable part of his identity, leading to him being labeled a ‘cheater’ and ‘Casanova’.

Talking about his relationships, Ranbir told Nikhil Kamath, “When I started, I was always regarded as this playboy guy, who was just dating actresses. Let me tell you: I was in New York for three years nine months - from 2000 to 2003. I didn’t date one girl. I was always an ‘aashiq’. So, I made myself believe that my first girlfriend in school when I left for New York, even though I was not with her, I made myself believe that she was the love of my life. And now it’s over, let’s just focus on work.”

“Of course, I dated two very successful actresses and that just became my identity. That he is a Casanova. I was labelled a cheater for a very large part of my life and I still am. I don’t care about it, but it used to bother me because it’s not entirely true. People don’t know the entire story and I would never speak about somebody like this in public because it’s a very private thing. But things were spoken about me and if it makes that person happy, I don’t have any conflict with that person,” he added.

Ranbir also stated how the unfair tag might have bothered his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. “It used to bother me when it used to bother my parents, but I later realised that it isn’t bothering them, I only used to think that.”

After dating Deepika, Ranbir got into a relationship with Katrina Kaif, which lasted for about seven years. He then dated Alia Bhatt, with whom he eventually tied the knot in 2022 after living together for years. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.