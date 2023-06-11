Ranbir Kapoor is all about slashing in pre-teaser of 'Animal'

The pre-teaser of ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, was released recently. In the video, a glimpse of the actor in action was unveiled, which also showed him using an axe to fight and kill several people.

As the teaser started, several people were seen in similar outfits of white shirts, black waistcoats and ties. They also wore masks and wielded axes. As Ranbir Kapoor took a fire axe, a fight sequence began between him and the group. He could be seen swinging his axe as he killed several people while many of them escaped.

In the pre-teaser of the upcoming film, Kapoor sported long hair and had scars on his face. He wore a white kurta, dhoti and sneakers in the clip. The actor only revealed only a partial side of his face in the teaser. For a moment, he looked at the camera with a serious expression on his face.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

‘Animal’ will be facing a big box office clash with Sunny Deol’s upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’ and Akshay Kumar’s next film ‘OMG 2’.