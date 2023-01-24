Ranbir Kapoor finds romantic comedies more difficult to pull off

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s filmography boasts of memorable titles such as ‘Rockstar’, ‘Barfi’ and ‘Sanju’, but the actor finds romantic comedies more difficult to pull off as there is no scope of ‘hiding behind the character’.

The actor, whose last theatrical release, ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022, will next be seen in filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s rom-com ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

This will be Ranbir’s first attempt at a rom-com after 2013’s hit ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. Explaining his absence from the genre, Ranbir said: “I’m just insecure that I don’t run out of personality and can keep delivering some entertainment through the genre.”

He added, “What happens is that actors have very limited faces and personalities. Sometimes, you run out of them and you need characters. Rom-com is the hardest genre. When you give me a character like ‘Sanju’ or ‘Rockstar’, you’re hiding behind a character. There’s a certain paraphernalia around you to work with. But these parts are very hard.”

The film, which marks the maiden collaboration between Ranbir and his good friend Ranjan, also features Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir first spoke to the filmmaker after watching ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and expressed a desire to work with him.

The duo was initially planning to collaborate on another film, which also featured Ajay Devgn, but when Ranjan narrated to him the idea of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, they decided to go ahead with this project.

“I told Luv that ‘I really liked your film and I’d like to collaborate with you’. We met and we discussed several ideas. We even launched one with me and Ajay sir, which Luv was supposed to direct, but then Luv narrated the idea of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. I felt that his idea had a lot of warmth, love, family feeling and entertainment. There are only a few filmmakers who make such films.”