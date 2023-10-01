Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t underline aggression or softness: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has gone from strength to strength and carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. Recently, the ‘Uri’ star opened up on the portrayal of masculinity on-screen and also showered Ranbir Kapoor with praises.

In an interview with Nikhil Taneja, actor Vicky Kaushal showered Ranbir Kapoor with praises mentioning how he does not underline emotions while delving into his character on the big screen. The actor added that Ranbir doesn’t underline aggression or softness.

According to him, an actor plays a different flair to a particular emotion, but Ranbir plays it just as that emotion is. He pointed out that he finds that very rare and special about Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen teaming up with Meghna Gulzar for ‘Sam Bahadur’ with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the film.

He will also be teaming up with Laxman Utekar after ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ for a film called ‘Chhawa’.