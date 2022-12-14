Ranbir Kapoor Calls 'Bombay Velvet' A 'Big Disaster Of Indian Cinema'

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about his performances over the years, as he completed 15 years as an actor in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who made an appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, spoke candidly about his films that turned out to be box-office failures. He admitted that 'Bombay Velvet' 'wasn't a good film' and 'deserved the fate' at the box office.

During the interview, Ranbir openly talked about his films over the years and how some of them didn't work well at the box office. As he called his film 'Bombay Velvet' a 'big disaster of Indian cinema', he was interrupted by a fan in the audience who said that it was because of Karan Johar. Ranbir laughed and said that it would be unfair to pin it down on the producer-director, who starred as the antagonist in the Anurag Kashyap directorial.

In a video shared by a popular news agency, Ranbir said, "While working on the film, I thought like, 'Wow, this is amazing', like Anurag Kashyap was directing. We had a great set of actors. See, once you start a film you lose perspective because you surrender to the process. You surrender to the filmmaking and the character. So, 'Bombay Velvet' was something that deserved the fate that it had because it wasn't a good film."

Ranbir also talked about his other projects, especially 'Jagga Jasoos', as 'the only film of my career whose failure hurt me because that was a passion project'. The actor, who was last seen in 'Brahmastra', also stated that he understood in a way why his films like 'Jagga Jasoos' or 'Tamasha' didn't do well.