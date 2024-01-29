Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt win best actor trophies at Filmfare Awards

New Delhi: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walked away with top acting honours at the 69th Filmfare Awards for their roles in ‘Animal’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, while Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ won the Black Lady for ‘Best Film’ and ‘Best Director’.

The 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 ceremony with Gujarat Tourism was held in GIFT City, Gujarat. The festival concluded on Sunday with an awards ceremony that was hosted by Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maneish Paul.

Bhatt’s co-star Shabana Azmi in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ won the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award, but the film’s lead star Ranveer Singh lost the trophy to Ranbir Kapoor.

The Karan Johar-directed film also won the trophy for ‘Best Dialogue’ as well as ‘Best Choreography’ for ‘What Jhumka?’.

Vicky Kaushal, who was also nominated in the ‘Best Actor’ category, won a ‘Best Supporting Actor’ trophy for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’.

Despite delivering the three biggest hits of the year in ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’, SRK was missing from the winner’s list despite securing a nomination in the ‘Best Actor’ and film categories.

‘Jawan’, however, won Filmfare for ‘Best VFX’ and ‘Action’.