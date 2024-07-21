Ranbir Kapoor addresses allegations of being a ‘cheater’

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen speaking about his relationship with his father, the late Rishi Kapoor; his wife, Alia Bhatt and their daughter, Raha, in an upcoming episode of entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath’s ‘People’ by ‘WTF’ podcast. A trailer for the episode was unveiled recently and featured Ranbir and Nikhil sitting across from each other and having a conversation about a host of subjects. The teaser also offered brief snippets of his comments about certain unfavourable tags that he has lived with for a large part of his life.

Ranbir, whose equation with his dad has been widely documented, said that he never had the courage to disagree with him. Asked about his childhood, Ranbir said, “My father was a short-tempered man, but a very good man. I never saw the colour of his eyes. I was always like this (bends down with his head low). I never said ‘no’.”

Ranbir admitted that he doesn’t express himself nor does he cry easily. “I’ve tried therapy,” he said, adding, “It’s not that I’m against therapy. It’s just that I have to open myself up and I’m very scared of opening myself up.”

Ranbir also addressed his dating life and without taking any names, spoke about the tags that were given to him after his two most public relationships fell apart. “I dated two very successful actresses and that just became my identity - that he’s a Casanova. I was labelled a cheater for a very large part of my life. I still am,” he said.

The ‘Animal’ star most famously dated actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and was criticised by the public after an episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, in which Deepika made certain remarks about him and during the promotions of ‘Jagga Jasoos’ when he was visibly at odds with Katrina.