Ranbir-Alia's daughter's name has a link with number 8

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor finally revealed the real reason behind his obsession with the number eight.

In a recent interview, the actor shared that there is no superstition involved with the number, but his mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's birthday falls on July 8. That's why he connects deeply with the number, which appears as the sign of 'infinity'.

Not only that, but Ranbir also has his car number plates and customised jerseys engraved and printed with the same number.

"There's no reason. There's no superstition attached to it. My mother's birthday is on July 8 and it's just a number that I connected with. You know, I like the way it looks like infinity," the actor explained.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, who welcomed their baby girl on November 6, named their daughter Raha, which has a connection with the number eight as well. While the letters 'R' stand at number 18 and 'H' stand at number 8 in the alphabet series, the baby's name gives a double connection to their special number.

Alia, in her recent 'Instagram' post, also explained the meaning of their daughter's name.

Ranbir Kapoor further revealed that his wife has also embraced the number, which was reflected in her gestures during her bridal makeover. Keeping her wedding look simple yet elegant, Alia's diamond-studded 'mangalsutra' and minimalistic mehendi reflected the number eight.

He also said that the couple is planning to get the number tattooed at some point in their lives in the future.